Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Unaccompanied Eritrean Children at Risk

Expand Eritrean refugee children play within Hitsats refugee camp near the Eritrean boarder, Tigrai region, Ethiopia, November 9, 2017.    © REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri (Nairobi) – The Ethiopian government’s changes to asylum procedures for Eritreans undermines their access to asylum and denies unaccompanied children necessary protection. The Ethiopian authorities should ensure that all Eritreans have the right to apply for asylum and publicly announce changes to its asylum and camp management policies. In late January 2020, the Ethiopian government unofficially changed its asylum policy, which for…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Syria: Focus New Working Group’s Efforts in ISIS Kidnappings
~ Russia: Kremlin Dismisses Threats Against Newspaper
~ India’s Steps to Contain Covid-19 Have Failed to Curb Anti-Muslim Rhetoric
~ India Has Taken Steps to Contain Covid-19, but Failed to Curb Anti-Muslim Rhetoric
~ Heat Wave Hits Florida – and Its Unprotected Farmworkers
~ Thailand: Investigate Army Torture, Murder in Drug Case
~ CodeTheCurve: Youth innovators hacking their way to surmount COVID-19 challenges
~ Index in the time of coronavirus
~ Hong Kong: Crackdown Amid Covid-19
~ India: Kashmiri photographer unfairly accused of “glorifying anti-national activities”
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter