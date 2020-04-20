Tolerance.ca
Hong Kong: Crackdown Amid Covid-19

Expand Jimmy Lai, center, Hong Kong media tycoon and founder of local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong, April 18, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Vincent Yu   (New York) – The Chinese and local authorities’ latest assault on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement amid the Covid-19 crisis signifies Beijing’s escalating efforts to impose direct control over the city’s governance, violating basic rights, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 18, 2020, the Hong Kong police arrested 15 prominent pro-democracy leaders for “organizing and participating in unlawful…

© Human Rights Watch -


