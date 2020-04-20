Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Seven organisations call on the European Commission to guarantee the safety of Slovenian investigative journalist Zgaga

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and six other press freedom organisations urge the European Commission to do everything in its power to guarantee the safety of the investigative journalist Blaž Zgaga and to ensure that death threats and attacks against him are treated with the utmost seriousness by the Slovenian authorities. Vice-President Věra Jourová Commissioner Didier Reynders European Commission

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


