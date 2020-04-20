Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why migrants are particularly vulnerable during the pandemic

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: Protect detainees at risk of COVID-19, unclog prisons and release prisoners of conscience
~ Burkina Faso: Security Forces Allegedly Execute 31 Detainees
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Beware of China’s coronavirus disinformation, RSF says
~ Myanmar: Rights activists excluded from largest prisoner release in years
~ Malaysia: Allow Rohingya Refugees Ashore
~ Malaysia: Allow Rohingya Refugees Ashore
~ What Wisconsin’s Elections Say About the Voting Rights Battle Ahead
~ Over 180 Rights Groups Urge Trump Administration to Halt Border Expulsions, Protect Domestic Violence Survivors
~ Witness: Beaten, Shocked, Tortured – Life for Boys in Egypt’s Prisons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter