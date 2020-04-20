Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sub-Saharan Africa: Protect detainees at risk of COVID-19, unclog prisons and release prisoners of conscience

Authorities in Sub-Saharan Africa must take urgent action to protect people in detention from COVID-19, including releasing prisoners of conscience, reviewing cases of pre-trial detention, and guaranteeing access to healthcare and sanitation products in all facilities, Amnesty International said today.

