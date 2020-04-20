Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Security Forces Allegedly Execute 31 Detainees

Expand Government soldiers patrol near Gorgadji in Burkina Faso, March 2019.  2019 REUTERS/Luc Gnago (Nairobi) – Burkina Faso’s security forces allegedly executed 31 detainees on April 9, 2020 in the northern town of Djibo, Human Rights Watch said today. The men were apparently killed just hours after being arrested, unarmed, during a government counterterrorism operation. The government should immediately and impartially investigate the killings and hold to account all those responsible, regardless of rank. The apparent massacre in Djibo, about 200 kilometers north of Ouagadougou, the capital,…

© Human Rights Watch -


