Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beware of China’s coronavirus disinformation, RSF says

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges everyone to beware of the global disinformation campaign about the coronavirus that Beijing has been orchestrating ever since the start of the pandemic, which has so far killed 150,000 people and infected more than 2 million others worldwide.The campaign is designed to drown out critics who blame Beijing

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Myanmar: Rights activists excluded from largest prisoner release in years
~ Malaysia: Allow Rohingya Refugees Ashore
~ Malaysia: Allow Rohingya Refugees Ashore
~ What Wisconsin’s Elections Say About the Voting Rights Battle Ahead
~ Over 180 Rights Groups Urge Trump Administration to Halt Border Expulsions, Protect Domestic Violence Survivors
~ Witness: Beaten, Shocked, Tortured – Life for Boys in Egypt’s Prisons
~ Over 125 Organizations Urge the US Department of Homeland Security to Halt Illegal Border Expulsions
~ "We're Leaving Everything Behind"
~ Over 180 Rights Groups Groups Urge Trump Administration to Halt Border Expulsions, Protect Domestic Violence Survivors
~ COVID-19 no excuse to sacrifice Rohingya lives at sea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter