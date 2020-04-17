Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Allow Rohingya Refugees Ashore

Expand A screenshot of an exhausted Rohingya refugee receiving aid from the Bangladeshi coast guard.  ©2020 Bangladeshi Coast Guard/Facebook (Bangkok) – Malaysia’s government is risking lives by pushing back overloaded boats of Rohingya refugees, Human Rights Watch said today. The government can appropriately respond to the Covid-19 pandemic without blocking life-saving rescues of seaborne asylum seekers. Malaysia has recently pushed back to sea at least two boats filled with Rohingya refugees. On April 16, 2020, the Malaysian navy intercepted a boat with approximately 200 Rohingya refugees…

© Human Rights Watch -


