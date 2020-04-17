Tolerance.ca
Bahrain: Protect Migrant Workers During Pandemic

'   Related Content Joint Letter on COVID-19 and Migrant Workers in Bahrain (English) Joint Letter on COVID-19 and Migrant Workers in Bahrain (Arabic) (Beirut) – Bahraini authorities should ensure that migrant workers receive adequate protection during the Covid-19 pandemic, a coalition of 16 nongovernmental organizations and trade unions said on April 10, 2020 in a letter to the Bahraini minister of labour & social development, Jameel Bin Mohammed Ali. The groups include Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and Migrant-Rights.org.

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


