Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Government Should Better Combat Anti-Asian Racism

Expand In this March 31, 2020, photo, Kyle Navarro poses in San Francisco. The school nurse was unlocking his bicycle when an older white man called him a racial slur and spat at him. © 2020 AP/ Jeff Chiu In Brooklyn, New York, an Asian woman suffered an apparently race-based acid attack while taking out her garbage on April 5. A few weeks earlier in Texas, a man targeted and stabbed a Burmese-American man and his two children, ages 2 and 6, at a Sam’s Club. He said he had attempted to kill the family because he believed they were “Chinese and infecting people with the coronavirus.” One of…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How to stay safe online during the COVID-19 crisis
~ Call for Papers: Ethiopian Journal of International Humanitarian Law (EJIHL)
~ Iraqi Kurdistan: Wave of arrests of journalists since Covid-19’s arrival
~ Groups of Friends on the Safety/Protection of Journalists publish joint statement on safety of journalists and access to information during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ COVID-19: the ocean, an ally against the virus
~ Coronavirus: Two journalists attacked during an Easter mass in Croatia
~ Mozambique: Reporter missing for past ten days in far-north province
~ Saudi Arabia: Abuses Taint Mass Terrorism Trial
~ DR Congo: Prisons Face Covid-19 Catastrophe
~ Ukraine: Civilians and health structures face rise in hostilities and threat of COVID-19 at same time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter