Human Rights Observatory

Dispatch: One year after the killing of Lyra McKee, press freedom remains under threat in Northern Ireland

ReportsOn the eve of the first anniversary of the killing of journalist Lyra McKee, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reports on the worrying press freedom climate in Northern Ireland, including alarming ongoing threats to journalists covering organised crime and paramilitary activities, and a troubling legal environment. RSF calls on the UK authorities to address these serious issues as a matter of urgent priority to prevent further acts of violence, and to improve the broader press freedom situation in Northern Ireland and the wider UK.RSF has published a dispatch examining the press freedom situation…

© Reporters without borders -


