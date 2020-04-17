Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Prisons Face Covid-19 Catastrophe

Expand The main entrance at Makala, Kinshasa’s central prison, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. © 2020 John Bompengo/Radio Okapi (Kinshasa) – The Democratic Republic of Congo’s overcrowded and unsanitary prisons are at grave risk of Covid-19 outbreaks that threaten the health and lives of detainees, guards, and the broader population, Human Rights Watch said today. Since March 21, 2020, magistrates have released just over 2,000 pretrial detainees and prisoners detained for low-level offenses to reduce the country’s prison populations, according to the United Nations peacekeeping mission,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Coronavirus: Two journalists attacked during an Easter mass in Croatia
~ Mozambique: Reporter missing for past ten days in far-north province
~ Saudi Arabia: Abuses Taint Mass Terrorism Trial
~ Ukraine: Civilians and health structures face rise in hostilities and threat of COVID-19 at same time
~ Colombia: Indigenous Peoples will die from COVID-19 or from hunger if the state does not act immediately
~ Southern Africa: Government intervention required as millions face hunger under COVID-19 lockdown regimes
~ Mozambique: Journalist Feared ‘Disappeared’
~ Protecting Digital Research Even More Crucial During Covid-19
~ How Covid-19 Could Impact the Climate Crisis
~ When Health Care Is Decimated By War: COVID-19 in the Middle East and North Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter