Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Indigenous Peoples will die from COVID-19 or from hunger if the state does not act immediately

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colombia must urgently take appropriate measures to guarantee the rights of Indigenous Peoples, including their rights to health, water and food, Amnesty International said today. These measures must be coordinated with each Indigenous community, respecting their right to autonomy.

