Human Rights Observatory

UN secretary-general and WHO director-general asked to issue joint appeal

NewsTwo days after filing a complaint with two UN special rapporteurs, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has written to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asking them to appeal to member states that are press freedom violators to respect the right to information about the coronavirus crisis.

© Reporters without borders


