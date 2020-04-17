Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Journalist Feared ‘Disappeared’

Expand Mozambican journalist Ibrahimo Abu Mbaruco.  @2019 Private (Johannesburg) – Mozambique authorities should urgently locate a journalist who has been missing since April 7, 2020 in the embattled northern province of Cabo Delgado, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. Before he was reported missing, Ibrahimo Abu Mbaruco had sent a text message about soldiers near his house in the town of Palma, raising concerns that he has been forcibly disappeared. Mbaruco, a journalist and newscaster at Palma Community Radio Station, was on his way home from work on the evening of…

© Human Rights Watch -


