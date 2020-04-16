Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Covid-19 Could Impact the Climate Crisis

Expand Coal-fired power plant towers visible before dawn in Germany. AP Images Satellite images showing dramatic drops in air pollution in coronavirus hotspots around the globe have circulated widely on social media, offering a silver lining to an otherwise very dark story. But they are also a graphic reminder of the climate crisis that will continue when the pandemic passes. When the lockdowns are lifted and life returns to what it once was, so too will the pollution that clouds the skies and with it the greenhouse gases that fuel global warming. In fact, the rebound could be even worse.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID-19: the ocean, an ally against the virus
~ Interview with Azra Akšamija – “What matters most, at the time of crisis, are qualities of our human connections”
~ Australian courts unconcerned by press freedom, protection of sources
~ COVID-19: Unified Response with Indian Red Cross Volunteers' Frontline Support
~ Simultaneous release and transfer operation completed smoothly
~ Interview with Tania de Montaigne ̶ "The archaic reflex is stigmatization"
~ Alaska Issues Covid-19 Abortion Ban
~ Don’t Let Nepal’s Covid-19 Relief be Squandered
~ Nicaragua: Government increases risk of COVID-19 infection in a country already devastated by two years of crisis
~ Bangladesh: Rescued Rohingya refugees require immediate care and protection
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter