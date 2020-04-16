Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Alaska Issues Covid-19 Abortion Ban

Expand Hundreds of people march in downtown Sitka, Alaska, during the women's march, held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (James Poulson/The Daily Sitka Sentinel via AP) Imagine taking a snowmobile, two flights, and a bus to get to one of four clinics offering abortion in your state – the distance equivalent of traveling from New York City to Chicago. For the one-third of Alaska’s women and girls living in the rural reaches of the state, this isn’t a thought experiment – it’s an everyday reality. Last week, things got worse. Under the guise of fighting…

© Human Rights Watch


