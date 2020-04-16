Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don’t Let Nepal’s Covid-19 Relief be Squandered

Expand A rickshaw driver waits for tourists despite the nationwide lockdown against the spread of coronavirus, April 2020. (c) 2020 Sujan Shrestha / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images As the Nepali government and international donors respond to the coronavirus crisis, they should not repeat the failings made after the 2015 earthquake. Five years ago, donors committed over $4 billion to the humanitarian response following the earthquake, but reports have claimed that corruption, inefficiency, and the marginalization of vulnerable communities, including Dalits and indigenous groups, left millions…

