Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When Health Care Is Decimated By War: COVID-19 in the Middle East and North Africa

Related Content Human Rights Dimensions of COVID-19 Response What are your main concerns about the coronavirus moving through the MENA region? The first is countries in conflict, Yemen, Syria, and Libya, and the densely crowded Gaza Strip, under Israeli occupation. Another vulnerable population is refugees and migrants, as well as people in prison or detention. Also, we know older people are particularly vulnerable to this virus and that they, along with people with disabilities, have a harder time accessing not only health care but information about the virus. Then there’s the poor. People who…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Alaska Issues Covid-19 Abortion Ban
~ Don’t Let Nepal’s Covid-19 Relief be Squandered
~ Nicaragua: Government increases risk of COVID-19 infection in a country already devastated by two years of crisis
~ Bangladesh: Rescued Rohingya refugees require immediate care and protection
~ UNESCO Futures of Education Commission urges planning ahead against increased inequalities in the aftermath of the Covid-19
~ Ethiopia: A boost to maternal health
~ COVID-19: Middle East faces health crisis, socio-economic earthquake
~ Italian journalist threatened after reporting on the abuse of sanitary crisis by mafia in Sicily
~ Indonesia used Covid-19 to silence criticism of government
~ Papua New Guinea: Government minister calls for two reporters to be fired over Covid-19 coverage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter