Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia used Covid-19 to silence criticism of government

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed to learn that Indonesia’s police have been ordered to combat not only disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic but also criticism of the president and government. Linking the two is very dangerous, RSF says, calling on the police to allow journalists to work freely.Journalists who criticize the government face the possibility of up to 18 months in prison

© Reporters without borders -


