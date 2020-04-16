Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Papua New Guinea: Government minister calls for two reporters to be fired over Covid-19 coverage

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a call by a member of Papua New Guinea’s government for the dismissal of two journalists who simply served the public interest by providing helpful coverage of the measures it is taking in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.Freddy Mou, who covers politics and business for the Loop PNG news website, and Gorethy Kenneth, a reporter for the English-language Post-Courier PNG

© Reporters without borders


