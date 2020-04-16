Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Crackdown on Critics Amid Pandemic

Expand A policeman verifies a driver's permission to be moving around the city in April 2020.  © 2020 Azadliq Radiosu/RFERL. (Berlin) – Azerbaijani authorities are abusing restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 to arrest opposition activists and silence government critics, Human Rights Watch said today. In recent weeks, the authorities have sentenced at least six activists and a pro-opposition journalist to detention for between 10 and 30 days on spurious charges including breaking lockdown rules or disobeying police orders. Almost all of those arrested had criticized conditions…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Papua New Guinea: Government minister calls for two reporters to be fired over Covid-19 coverage
~ Madagascar : Sabotage silences TV channel that criticized coronavirus measures
~ COVID-19: In no man’s land, community engagement helps people fight rumours
~ Russia: As Pandemic Grows, Migration Detention Deadlock
~ Guinea: Dam Displacement Destroys Livelihoods
~ Cameroon: Make Massacre Investigation Public
~ Turkish Cypriot Authorities: Release Detained Syrian Asylum Seekers
~ Nicaragua: Government increases risk of COVID-19 infection in a country already devastated by two years of crisis
~ Coronavirus is a Ticking Time Bomb for Australia’s Prisons
~ El Salvador: Police Abuses in Covid-19 Response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter