Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: In no man’s land, community engagement helps people fight rumours

© International Committee of the Red Cross -


~ Russia: As Pandemic Grows, Migration Detention Deadlock
~ Guinea: Dam Displacement Destroys Livelihoods
~ Cameroon: Make Massacre Investigation Public
~ Turkish Cypriot Authorities: Release Detained Syrian Asylum Seekers
~ Nicaragua: Government increases risk of COVID-19 infection in a country already devastated by two years of crisis
~ Coronavirus is a Ticking Time Bomb for Australia’s Prisons
~ El Salvador: Police Abuses in Covid-19 Response
~ How girls’ education and safety will be harmed by the covid response
~ Justice for LGBT Salvadorans Requires Reckoning with Hate
~ Venezuelans in US Need Urgent Temporary Protection
