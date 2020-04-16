Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: As Pandemic Grows, Migration Detention Deadlock

Expand A detained migrant from a former Soviet republic waits in a holding cell at a police station in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. Picture taken September 19, 2013.  © 2013 Reuters (Moscow) – Thousands are stuck in migration detention indefinitely in Russia because the travel restrictions under the Covid-19 epidemic mean that their removal is not imminent, Human Rights Watch said today. Russian authorities should provide safe and dignified alternatives to migration detention for people facing deportation or court-mandated expulsion. They should also improve access to healthcare…

