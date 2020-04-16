Tolerance.ca
Turkish Cypriot Authorities: Release Detained Syrian Asylum Seekers

Expand 175 Syrian asylum seekers were held in a sports hall in the Turkish controlled part of northern Cyprus for two days before being transferred to apartment buildings where they continue to be detained. Photo taken in March 2020. © Private (Beirut) – Turkish Cypriot authorities should immediately release 175 detained Syrian asylum seekers, and Greek Cypriot authorities should allow them to cross the line into their territory and process their asylum claims, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 20, 2020, citing a Covid-19 lockdown, Greek Cypriot authorities refused permission to dock…

