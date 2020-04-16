Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Interview: Displaced and Destitute as Guinea Advances Dam Project with Help from China

April 16, 2020 Report "We're Leaving Everything Behind" The Impact of Guinea’s Souapiti Dam on Displaced Communities Download the full report in English Appendix I Appendix II Appendix III Appendix IV How has the construction of the dam affected people’s livelihood so far? The vast majority of people who are being resettled are farmers whose families have exploited the land in the area for generations. Most are extremely poor. Having left their homes and with much of their land flooded or no longer accessible, many are struggling to feed their families. They used to grow almost…

