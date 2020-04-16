Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Protect Medical Workers in Thailand from Covid-19

Expand A man in a Hazmat suite talks with a nurse at a makeshift screening facility outside Rajadamnern boxing stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, March 19, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe At least 102 healthcare workers in Thailand have been infected with Covid-19, sending their hospitals into partial lockdown and suspending most services for up to 14 days. With grim statistics like these, it is clear bolder steps are urgently needed to protect medical personnel during the outbreak. It has been over 14 weeks since Thailand recorded its first Covid-19 case. Cases in the country have now…

