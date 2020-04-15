Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico. Execution-style murder of journalist in Guerrero

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Mexican authorities to conduct an exhaustive and transparent investigation in the murder of Víctor Fernando Álvarez Chávez, a news website editor in Acapulco, in the western state of Guerrero, and to step up protection for Guerrero’s journalists.After Víctor Fernando Álvarez Chávez disappeared on 1 April, a body part found a week later was confirmed as his by DNA testing.

© Reporters without borders


