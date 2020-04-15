Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Punishing People for Saving Lives in Moscow

Expand A homeless woman holds bags with food and hygiene items distributed by the Nochlezhka charity organization, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Moscow, Russia, April 2020 (c) 2020 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov While “Safe at Home” becomes a global motto, those without a home find themselves particularly vulnerable. In Moscow,  which now has  14,776 of Russia’s 24,490 officially registered Covid-19 cases, the homeless population, numbering around 80,000, largely depends on local activists who distribute food and antiseptics to try to prevent the spread of the virus.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mexico. Execution-style murder of journalist in Guerrero
~ Call for participation for the 2020 Humanitarian Visa d'Or Award
~ USA: Congress must halt administration’s plan to suspend critical funding to WHO
~ COVID-19 environmental roll back ‘irrational’ and irresponsible’: rights expert
~ Covid-19 lockdown forces Liberia’s newspapers to suspend printing
~ Zimbabwe: Unsafe Water Raises COVID-19 Risks
~ COVID-19 Restrictions Offer Window into Palestinian Experience
~ Five years after the disappearance of more than 130 people in the Far North, families still looking for truth and justice
~ India: Activists Detained for Peaceful Dissent
~ Mexico: Free Detained Migrants Amid Pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter