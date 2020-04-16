Tolerance.ca
Coronavirus is a Ticking Time Bomb for Australia’s Prisons

Expand Due to overcrowding, prisoners in Australia often have to “double-up,” with two and sometimes three people confined in a cell originally built for one. Difficult conditions of confinement can be particularly problematic for people with disabilities. © 2017 Daniel Soekov for Human Rights Watch Locked in cramped cells with others, being an easy target for violence, and getting bullied for your food and medication – that’s daily life for a prisoner with a disability in Australia. And the Covid-19 pandemic is only making things worse. For the 43,000 people in Australia’s overcrowded prisons,…

~ Nicaragua: Government increases risk of COVID-19 infection in a country already devastated by two years of crisis
~ El Salvador: Police Abuses in Covid-19 Response
~ How girls’ education and safety will be harmed by the covid response
~ Justice for LGBT Salvadorans Requires Reckoning with Hate
~ Venezuelans in US Need Urgent Temporary Protection
~ Protect Medical Workers in Thailand from Covid-19
~ Mexico. Execution-style murder of journalist in Guerrero
~ Punishing People for Saving Lives in Moscow
~ Call for participation for the 2020 Humanitarian Visa d'Or Award
~ USA: Congress must halt administration’s plan to suspend critical funding to WHO
