Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 lockdown forces Liberia’s newspapers to suspend printing

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the government of Liberia to provide financial assistance to the country’s print media, which have had to suspend production of print versions because of a nationwide lockdown that is part of the state of emergency declared by the government on 8 April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.The Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) said its members were

© Reporters without borders


