Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 Restrictions Offer Window into Palestinian Experience

Expand An Israeli guard tower at the Qalandia military checkpoint in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, separating East Jerusalem from Ramallah. (c) 2014 Annelisa Leinbach/VWPics via AP Images   On April 14, the Israeli government ordered a 36-hour ban on inter-city travel for Israelis, the latest measure taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Over the last month, authorities have closed several neighborhoods and towns and introduced digital surveillance for those diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspected of having been exposed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told citizens to adjust…

© Human Rights Watch -


