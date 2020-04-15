Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Justice for LGBT Salvadorans Requires Reckoning with Hate

Expand A transgender woman shows a photograph of Camila Díaz, whom she met while migrating to the US, where they both turned themselves in to immigration authorities. Both women were eventually deported. © 2020 AP Photo/Salvador Melendez Camila Díaz Córdova, a transgender woman, suffered violence and discrimination her entire life. She even fled El Salvador multiple times to seek refuge abroad. After being deported from the United States in late 2017, her fate was sealed. Prosecutors allege that in January 2019 police officers detained Camila and assaulted her in a pickup truck before throwing…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID-19 environmental roll back ‘irrational’ and irresponsible’: rights expert
~ Covid-19 lockdown forces Liberia’s newspapers to suspend printing
~ Zimbabwe: Unsafe Water Raises COVID-19 Risks
~ COVID-19 Restrictions Offer Window into Palestinian Experience
~ Five years after the disappearance of more than 130 people in the Far North, families still looking for truth and justice
~ India: Activists Detained for Peaceful Dissent
~ Mexico: Free Detained Migrants Amid Pandemic
~ Gay Sex Still a Crime in Singapore Thanks to Dubious Legal Rulings
~ Indian columnist arrested on trumped-up “Maoism” charge
~ East Africa: Farmers face new locust outbreak even as world battles COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter