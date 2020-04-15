Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indian columnist arrested on trumped-up “Maoism” charge

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Gautam Navlakha, a well-known columnist and human rights defender who, despite serious humanitarian concerns, has been jailed on a flimsy charge brought by India’s counter-terrorism police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

