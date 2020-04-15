Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF complains to UN about coronavirus press freedom violations

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has written to two United Nations special rapporteurs asking them to formally condemn governments that have violated the right to information in connection with the coronavirus epidemic, thereby putting public health and lives in danger both in their own countries and the rest of the world.

© Reporters without borders -


