Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Activists Detained for Peaceful Dissent

Expand Activist Anand Teltumbde (center), before he surrendered to the National Investigative Agency in Mumbai, on April 14, 2020. © 2020 Parth MN (New York) – Indian authorities on April 14, 2020 detained two rights activists who have been critics of government policies, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should immediately drop all charges under a counterterrorism law against Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha for allegedly inciting caste-based violence along with other activists during a demonstration in Maharashtra state in 2017. “Indian authorities are using draconian counterterrorism…

© Human Rights Watch -


