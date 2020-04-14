Tolerance.ca
Mexico: Free Detained Migrants Amid Pandemic

Expand Migrants are guided by the Mexican authorities through the Ceibo border crossing between Guatemala and México on January 19, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Jair Cabrera Torres (New York) – Mexican authorities should comply with their international obligation to urgently release migrants if they can no longer be deported to their country of origin or are being held in arbitrary detention, Human Rights Watch said today. Such releases are not only in line with international human rights law, but also critical to reduce the risk that migrants face in detention centers unable to ensure protection…

~ The EU-UN Spotlight Initiative in Nigeria is working against gender-based violence during the COVID-19
~ Saudi Women Are Speaking Up Online
~ COVID-19 in Yemen – A Perfect Storm
~ RSF decries death sentences passed on four Yemeni journalists
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns murder of journalist Bryan Guerra in Guatemala
~ Two Jordanian TV journalists arrested after broadcasting criticism of lockdown
~ Malaysia: Swift action by authorities reduces COVID-19 risk in prisons
~ East Africa: Farmers face new outbreak of locusts even as world battles COVID-19
~ COVID-19 Offers Chance to Address Human Rights Concerns
~ Hamas Jails Gaza Activists for Video Chat with Israelis
