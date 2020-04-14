Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 in Yemen – A Perfect Storm

Expand A girl wears a protective face mask amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen, March 17, 2020. (c) 2020 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah As if Yemen’s protracted armed conflict and humanitarian crisis were not enough, COVID-19 presents an imminent danger that further threatens the country’s people. Even though only one case of COVID-19 has been reported in Yemen, an outbreak seems inevitable as cases in surrounding countries continue to rise and Yemen’s health care system remains in tatters from the war. Yemen’s 30 million people have endured more than 5…

© Human Rights Watch -


