Human Rights Observatory

RSF decries death sentences passed on four Yemeni journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the death sentences that a Houthi court has passed on four Yemeni journalists and calls for their immediate release. Detained since 2015, the journalists could be executed at any moment.The four journalists, Abdul Khaleq Amran, Akram Al-Walidi, Hareth Hamed and Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, were part of a group of ten journalists who were

