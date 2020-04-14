Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ RSF decries death sentences passed on four Yemeni journalists
~ Two Jordanian TV journalists arrested after broadcasting criticism of lockdown
~ Malaysia: Swift action by authorities reduces COVID-19 risk in prisons
~ East Africa: Farmers face new outbreak of locusts even as world battles COVID-19
~ COVID-19 Offers Chance to Address Human Rights Concerns
~ Hamas Jails Gaza Activists for Video Chat with Israelis
~ Nigeria: Protect Most Vulnerable in COVID-19 Response
~ Greece: Free Unaccompanied Migrant Children
~ Poland: Reject New Curbs on Abortion, Sex Ed
~ More than Just China: COVID-19 May Ravage Asia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter