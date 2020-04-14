Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two Jordanian TV journalists arrested after broadcasting criticism of lockdown

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of two senior Jordanian TV journalists who have been arrested over a news report about the economic impact of a lockdown ordered by the government to combat the spread of Covid-19.Roya TV general manager Fares Sayegh and news director Mohammad Alkhalidi were placed in detention on 9 April for 14

© Reporters without borders -


