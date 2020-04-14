Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Protect Most Vulnerable in COVID-19 Response

Expand People walk past closed street stalls and shops in Lagos, Nigeria on March 26, 2020 during a government-imposed lockdown to halt the spread of COVID-19.  © 2020 AP Photo/Sunday Alamba   (Abuja) – Nigeria’s federal and state governments should ensure the rights to food, shelter, and other basic necessities for people losing jobs or income during the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic assistance that the government has announced in response to the virus has exposed inadequacies in Nigeria’s social protection systems and risks excluding the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people.  President…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID-19 Offers Chance to Address Human Rights Concerns
~ Hamas Jails Gaza Activists for Video Chat with Israelis
~ Greece: Free Unaccompanied Migrant Children
~ Poland: Reject New Curbs on Abortion, Sex Ed
~ More than Just China: COVID-19 May Ravage Asia
~ Human Rights Watch and the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild Letter to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General
~ Indonesia’s ‘Religious Harmony’ Regulation Brings Anything But
~ Essential Travel in a Time of Pandemic
~ Kids in Greece are Depending on Us
~ Armed Groups in Colombia Threaten Civilians Over COVID-19 Measures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter