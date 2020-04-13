Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More than Just China: COVID-19 May Ravage Asia

Related Content Human Rights Dimensions of COVID-19 Response What are your main concerns about the coronavirus in Asia? Because testing is so poor in most of Asia, we have no visibility about how widespread infections are. Overcrowded cities where social distancing is challenging or impossible also have very poor public health infrastructure. There are very low ratios of doctors and nurses per capita, and very poorly resourced hospitals. And this is in places with massive poverty, where much of the health care is paid out-of-pocket. We all fear there may be an explosion of cases and death in much…

