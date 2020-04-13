Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch and the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild Letter to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General

Joseph V. Cuffari, Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Cameron Quinn, Officer, DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties via electronic mail April 13, 2020 Dear Inspector General Cuffari and Officer Quinn:             We write on behalf of Human Rights Watch and the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild to register a formal complaint about DHS’s March 21, 2020 policy change to expel most individuals apprehended at the borders with Canada and Mexico. This announcement, based on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order from the previous day, is grounded…

