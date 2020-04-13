Tolerance.ca
Indonesia’s ‘Religious Harmony’ Regulation Brings Anything But

Expand A woman walks by an Ahmadiyah mosque that was closed by government authorities in South Jakarta, Indonesia, July 9, 2015.  © 2015 Reuters In March, 15 Indonesians filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court arguing that the government’s shuttering of thousands of houses of worship was being done under a discriminatory law and therefore should not be allowed to happen.  The 15 men and women filing the suit said that authorities had closed thousands of houses of worship, mostly Christian churches, under the discriminatory regulation. It also used the law as a pretext to close down Ahmadiyah…

© Human Rights Watch -


