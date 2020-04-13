Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armed Groups in Colombia Threaten Civilians Over COVID-19 Measures

Expand Members of the 'Omar Gomez' Western War Front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla line up in their camp on the banks of the San Juan River, Choco department, Colombia, on November 21, 2017. © 2017 Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images In parts of Colombia, armed groups exercise a frightening amount of control over the population. Now, some groups are threatening to brutally enforce measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Armed groups have issued threatening pamphlets, which local humanitarian workers, community leaders, policemen, and prosecutors verified as authentic to Human…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Detained children at ‘grave risk’ of contracting COVID-19 – UNICEF chief
~ Philippines: Duterte advisor’s threat of “body bags” shows authorities’ dangerous COVID-19 response
~ Responding to disease outbreaks in the time of COVID-19
~ Turkey Seeks Power to Control Social Media
~ Myanmar: Release jailed rights defenders and activists
~ Photo story: "I only have my poetry as my weapon. I will not surrender.”
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ How India’s government tries to suppress all Covid-19 reporting
~ Libya: People caught between bullets, bombs and now COVID-19
~ Lack of coronavirus transparency undermining press freedom in Ecuador
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter