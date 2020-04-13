Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big Data Could Undermine the COVID-19 Response

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred interest in big data to track the spread of the fast-moving pathogen and to plan disease prevention efforts. But the urgent need to contain the outbreak shouldn’t cloud thinking about big data’s potential to do more harm than good. Companies and governments worldwide are tapping the location data of millions of internet and mobile phone users for clues about how the virus spreads and whether social distancing measures are working. Unlike surveillance measures that track the movements of particular individuals, these efforts analyze large data sets to uncover…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Philippines: Duterte advisor’s threat of “body bags” shows authorities’ dangerous COVID-19 response
~ Responding to disease outbreaks in the time of COVID-19
~ Turkey Seeks Power to Control Social Media
~ Myanmar: Release jailed rights defenders and activists
~ Photo story: "I only have my poetry as my weapon. I will not surrender.”
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ How India’s government tries to suppress all Covid-19 reporting
~ Libya: People caught between bullets, bombs and now COVID-19
~ Lack of coronavirus transparency undermining press freedom in Ecuador
~ Salvadorean authorities must not obstruct coronavirus coverage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter