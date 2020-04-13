Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey Seeks Power to Control Social Media

Expand People check their phones at a market in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Not content with simply cracking down on individuals for critical social media posts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidency is now intent on using the COVID-19 crisis as a pretext to exert direct control over social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. Eight articles buried deep in a draft law on economic measures to address COVID-19, seek to strong-arm social media platforms to submit to Turkish government control and censorship. The draft law, circulated April…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Responding to disease outbreaks in the time of COVID-19
~ Myanmar: Release jailed rights defenders and activists
~ Photo story: "I only have my poetry as my weapon. I will not surrender.”
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ How India’s government tries to suppress all Covid-19 reporting
~ Libya: People caught between bullets, bombs and now COVID-19
~ Lack of coronavirus transparency undermining press freedom in Ecuador
~ Salvadorean authorities must not obstruct coronavirus coverage
~ Tajik journalist to be tried this Monday for “extremism”
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Sabotages Anti-Covid-19 Efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter