Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How India’s government tries to suppress all Covid-19 reporting

NewsThree weeks after India imposed a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) looks back at the government’s frantic race to control all aspects of information about the crisis, trampling on journalistic freedom in the process.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Libya: People caught between bullets, bombs and now COVID-19
~ Lack of coronavirus transparency undermining press freedom in Ecuador
~ Salvadorean authorities must not obstruct coronavirus coverage
~ Tajik journalist to be tried this Monday for “extremism”
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Sabotages Anti-Covid-19 Efforts
~ Nicaragua: Reckless COVID-19 Response
~ US: Focus Relief Effort on Those Most in Need
~ Cambodia: Reporter Jailed for Quoting Hun Sen on COVID-19
~ Cameroon: Allow Aid Access Amid Pandemic
~ United Nations Response to COVID-19 Outbreak in Lebanon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter