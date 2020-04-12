Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: People caught between bullets, bombs and now COVID-19

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ How India’s government tries to suppress all Covid-19 reporting
~ Lack of coronavirus transparency undermining press freedom in Ecuador
~ Salvadorean authorities must not obstruct coronavirus coverage
~ Tajik journalist to be tried this Monday for “extremism”
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Sabotages Anti-Covid-19 Efforts
~ Nicaragua: Reckless COVID-19 Response
~ US: Focus Relief Effort on Those Most in Need
~ Cambodia: Reporter Jailed for Quoting Hun Sen on COVID-19
~ Cameroon: Allow Aid Access Amid Pandemic
~ United Nations Response to COVID-19 Outbreak in Lebanon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter